Joe Gibbs grandson, Ty Gibbs, sees early success in NASCAR

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Racing may just be in Ty Gibbs’ DNA. The 18-year-old is racing in the ARCA Series full time for the first time this season, and he’s already turning heads.
Gibbs, who started racing in 2014, says part of his early success is because of his grandfather and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe Gibbs.
“The biggest advice he’s given me is if you really love what you want to do, then you won’t work a day in your life and I feel like that’s something I’ve took,” Ty Gibbs said.
Although he’s played many sports, Gibbs says he found his passion for racing after watching his grandfather, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Washington football team and five-time Cup Series champion, at the racetrack.
“At the end of 2014 is when I got my start. I was around and went to all the races. I really enjoyed the pit crews, and I always enjoyed the competition side of it,” Ty Gibbs said.
So far in his short, three-year career, Gibbs has won nine ARCA races and took home gold in his first-ever XFINITY race in February. Although his grandfather knows how to win championships on the football field and on the racetrack, one thing he’s missing is an ARCA championship and that’s exactly what Ty Gibbs hopes to bring home to the family at the end of the season.
“Under the owners name is my dad so it would be cool to win him a championship too, for the whole race team, really, it would be cool to win,” Ty said.
Gibbs will race in the ARCA series this Saturday at Talladega.
