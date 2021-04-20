FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front tomorrow morning. Cloud cover is forecast to increase late tonight and early tomorrow morning as a strong cold front moves through the area. We’ll introduce a 10-20% chance for a few light showers in parts of northwest Alabama tonight. Best times to see a few sprinkles in northwest Alabama will likely occur between 2 - 5 a.m. Most of us will end up dry with some cloud cover moving through early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow morning will end up several degrees cooler with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be a cold day with temperatures struggling to climb into the lower 60s. Some spots in north Alabama could stay in the upper 50s for high temperatures. It will end up very breezy tomorrow as northwest winds bring in dry and cold air across the Southeast. Plan for sustained winds of 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of wind and colder temperatures will make it feel a few degrees colder. You’ll definitely need the jacket tomorrow!