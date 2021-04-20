FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the morning off cool with most spots in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures are in the lower 50s as you go south of I-20. First Alert AccuTrack is showing some cloud cover across the area thanks to a disturbance that is moving through the Southeast. We are seeing some light showers in parts of south Alabama, but we remain dry across Central Alabama. Cloud cover is expected to move off to the east and provide us more sunshine by this afternoon. It should be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the middle 70s. Winds will continue from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. Enjoy the warm temperatures today because it turns significantly colder tomorrow.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front tomorrow morning. Cloud cover is forecast to increase late tonight and early tomorrow morning as a strong cold front moves through the area. We’ll introduce a 10-20% chance for a few light showers in parts of northwest Alabama tonight. Best times to see a few sprinkles in northwest Alabama will likely occur between 2 - 5 a.m. Most of us will end up dry with some cloud cover moving through early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow morning will end up several degrees cooler with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be a cold day with temperatures struggling to climb into the lower 60s. Some spots in north Alabama could stay in the upper 50s for high temperatures. It will end up very breezy tomorrow as northwest winds bring in dry and cold air across the Southeast. Plan for sustained winds of 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of wind and colder temperatures will make it feel a few degrees colder. You’ll definitely need the jacket tomorrow!
First Alert for Frost Thursday Morning: With a clear sky and dry air in place, we could see frosty conditions across the Southeast Thursday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s for most of north and central Alabama. It is a good idea to bring the pets inside and to protect/cover up your plants just in case it gets colder than what we are forecasting. It would not surprise me if a few spots in North Alabama dip into the lower 30s Thursday morning. The good news is that we will trend a little warmer as we finish out the week.
Warming Up by the End of the Week: We’ll end up with cloud cover slowly increasing across the area on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 60s Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. Friday morning will be chilly, but we should be several degrees warmer than Wednesday morning with most of us in the mid 40s.
First Alert for Showers and Storms Saturday: Our next rain maker is forecast to move into our area Friday night into Saturday morning. This system will likely give us rounds of heavy rain, especially during the first half of Saturday. It still remains too early to determine if we’ll see strong or severe storms with this system. The best chance for stronger storms appears to occur along the Gulf Coast as of now. It is where the most unstable air will remain based on our long range models. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama. I think most of the rain will be out of here by Saturday night. Sunday is shaping up to be dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s. Weather should be wonderful if you plan on traveling to Talladega for the big Geico 500 race Sunday.
Early Next Week: The first half of next week is looking quiet and warmer. Long range models are showing temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s next Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Storm chances could return by the middle part of next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
