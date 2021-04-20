DCH concerned fewer people signing up for COVID-19 vaccinations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center has been vaccinating people at a pace of 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day. Now, they’re expecting they’ll vaccinate several hundred less people a day because fewer people are signing up to get vaccinated.
“It’s still a concern for us that we’re not seeing all these appointments fill up as fast as they can,” DCH spokesman Andy North expressed.
North said he and others there are worried that the pace of coronavirus vaccination appointments are not filling up as fast now as they were when vaccine first became available. All appointments are filled this week, but not next week.
“We were giving in the neighborhood of a thousand a day this week. Things are starting to slow down a little bit. So we’re going to be doing like 700 to 800 vaccines a day going forward,” said North.
DCH personnel are especially concerned about a slower pace of vaccinations now that their hospitals are seeing a rise in positive coronavirus cases since mask wearing is no longer mandated statewide.
“For a little over a week or so, we were below five or fewer cases in all of our facilities with COVID positive, now we’re been trending up a little bit,” North continued.
DCH’s three affiliated hospitals had 17 COVID positive patients on Monday. Tuesday, that number stood at 15.
North says DCH currently has vaccination appointments available from April 26 through May 1.
