B’ham Council President: Magic City Classic was successful

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No bands, no parade, and no tailgating. Last weekend, Magic City Classic looked a lot different than previous years, but city leaders say the changes didn’t stop the crowd.
“We are pleased with the game,” says City Council President William Parker. “Providing an opportunity for residents and alumni for both Alabama State and Alabama A&M to come out and watch a great game. Sort of like those family reunions we speak of and plan for every year.”
With about 17, 500 people in attendance, Parker says he’s pleased with the preparations done inside the stadium. He believes UAB and high school football at Legion Field last fall helped with hosting the spring edition of the classic.
“Hours before the game the drone sanitized the stadium as well. Thanks to Alabama State University Dr. Ross,” says Parker. “We wanted to make sure we took as many necessary safety precautions. Making sure that we sanitized the stadium beforehand. Also following the protocols during the game and after the game.”
Also on Saturday, Legion Field hosted its first round of weekend vaccinations for citizens. Councilor Parker says leaders will decide later this week if they’ll continue to offer vaccines on Saturdays and Sundays.
“As you continue to ramp up your services and making sure it’s available on Saturday and weekends. You know I think overall for day one we’d say it was a success,” says Parker. “Looking forward to evaluating to see if we will continue to have vaccinations available on Saturdays and Sundays. We want to make sure it’s convenient for our residents. A lot of citizens are working Monday-Friday, so we need to make sure it’s available on weekends.”
