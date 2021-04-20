All-inclusive playground opens Wednesday in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, WBRC watched crews put the finishing touches on Tuscaloosa’s first all-inclusive playground.
“Children with disabilities didn’t have a place to go play with other piers or any type of extra-curricular activities,” Caroline Lasseter, Director of Development for the PARA Foundation, explained.
Now those children have a place to laugh and play no matter what might be holding them back. The $1.5 million playground was built with having disabled kids being able to participate in mind.
“Most playgrounds have mulch. So a wheelchair can’t roll on the playground. A walker can’t get through mulch very well. It’s easy to walk on or feels good on your feet,” said Lasseter.
Lasseter believes the playground will draw people from outside Tuscaloosa County. It was built for those who may need help getting around. But they are not the only ones who can enjoy what it has to offer.
“The objective of this playground is inclusivity. We want everyone to be able to play together and enjoy parks and recreation no matter your ability,” said Lasseter.
A grand opening ceremony is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
