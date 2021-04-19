UA offering to pay families to help with child study

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is looking for parents interested in having their child take part in a special behavioral study, and researchers will even pay participants.
This UA study will test out new treatment for children ages 6 through 11 years old who have certain emotional difficulties. Plus, families can be paid up to $300 in the process.
The “Facial Affect Sensitivity Training for Children” study is taking place at the Center for Youth Development and Intervention, in McMillan Hall.
The key points observed in children involved in the study are lack of concern for others, low empathy, or remorse, and lack fear or response to punishment. This intervention is sort of like a video game, where the child responds to pictures of facial expressions they see on a computer screen.
The child can earns points for correct responses that count towards toy prizes, like in an arcade. “If I’m frightening somebody that’s important for me to know so I can change my behavior and not scare them anymore. As they perform better, they can earn rewards. So it’s away to tune up that system to get them in tuned with what other people are feeling and that’s the goal,” said Dr. Bradley White, UA associate professor and principal investigator.
Families coming from over 20 miles will be compensated for mileage. The study is open to enrollment.
Interested caregivers can get more information and see if they qualify by calling the study scheduling coordinator, Shane Jones, at 205-348-3525 or e-mail jones178@ua.edu
