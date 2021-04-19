Tuscaloosa PD: Hundreds of machine guns rounds fired in apartment complex; 3 arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three men were arrested Sunday afternoon after hundreds of rounds from a machine gun were reportedly fired at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.
Officers responded to McKenzie Apartment Complex around 12 p.m. Sunday in response to 911 calls. Upon arrival a silver BMW was seen speeding away from the area. Officers pursued the vehicle until it was stopped near I-359 and 35th St.
Officers searched the vehicle and discovered two pistols, one of which had been reported stolen, a 22-caliber AR-style rifle with a 25-round magazine, a short-barreled rifle with a 100- round magazine, vials of THC oil, two small packaged bags of marijuana, an orange ski mask, gloves and arm sleeves.
18-year-old Robert Johnson, 20-year-old Jaivoen Dubose, and 19-year-old Kenneth Duncan were all arrested and received varying charges for possession of marijuana .
The investigation is ongoing, with TPD says additional charges expected.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.