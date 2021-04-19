Tuscaloosa PD: Hundreds of machine guns rounds fired in apartment complex; 3 arrested

Tuscaloosa PD: Hundreds of machine guns rounds fired in apartment complex; 3 arrested
18-year-old Robert Johnson, 20-year-old Jaivoen Dubose, and 19-year-old Kenneth Duncan (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | April 18, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 11:38 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three men were arrested Sunday afternoon after hundreds of rounds from a machine gun were reportedly fired at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Officers responded to McKenzie Apartment Complex around 12 p.m. Sunday in response to 911 calls. Upon arrival a silver BMW was seen speeding away from the area. Officers pursued the vehicle until it was stopped near I-359 and 35th St.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered two pistols, one of which had been reported stolen, a 22-caliber AR-style rifle with a 25-round magazine, a short-barreled rifle with a 100- round magazine, vials of THC oil, two small packaged bags of marijuana, an orange ski mask, gloves and arm sleeves.

Three men were arrested Sunday afternoon after hundreds of rounds from a machine gun were reportedly fired at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.
Three men were arrested Sunday afternoon after hundreds of rounds from a machine gun were reportedly fired at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department)
Three men were arrested Sunday afternoon after hundreds of rounds from a machine gun were reportedly fired at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.
Three men were arrested Sunday afternoon after hundreds of rounds from a machine gun were reportedly fired at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. (Source: Tuscaloosa Police Department)

18-year-old Robert Johnson, 20-year-old Jaivoen Dubose, and 19-year-old Kenneth Duncan were all arrested and received varying charges for possession of marijuana .

The investigation is ongoing, with TPD says additional charges expected.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.