Tuscaloosa County DA reacts to recent gun crimes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police seized weapons from people in several separate incidents over the weekend.
WBRC talked to Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb about the matter. Tuscaloosa Police say guns were seized from some people along the Strip after Alabama’s A-Day football game.
There were at least two times where that happened.
Officers responded to a report of men with weapons in the 1400 block of University Boulevard. Police searched two parked cars. They recovered a gun reported stolen from Birmingham in one car and an AK-47 style gun with a fully loaded magazine in the other.
No gunshots were ever fired on the Strip according to police.
But on Sunday afternoon, police arrested three people on drug charges during an investigation into gunfire at McKenzie Court Apartments.
In that case, they found a 22-caliber rifle with a 25-round magazine and an A-R styled pistol along with drugs.
Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb called incidents like this are a concern to him and law enforcement.
His office calls for jail time in cases where guns are present in crimes to send a stronger message that gun violence won’t be tolerated in Tuscaloosa and the surrounding county.
“To understand that Tuscaloosa is not the place to come around with guns and commit violent crimes in our community,” Webb told WBRC.
Webb says in the last week or so there were at least eight shootings in the Tuscaloosa area.
