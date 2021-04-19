Reaching community for vaccinations

Alabama is seeing more vaccination sites come open and the state’s supply of vaccine is increasing. The big problem many see is that not enough people are taking part in the effort to get the vaccines. Rock City Church Pastor Mike McClure said he is praying about the problem. He doesn’t see as many African Americans taking those shots. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said next week more churches will be mobilized to reach their congregations and community to get the shots. Tyson said she sees less hesitancy and more confusion on how to get those shots.