Mayor Woodfin announces the city’s first ever Civilian Review Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is taking steps to strengthen the bonds of trust between police and the community.
Mayor Woodfin announcing the formation of the city’s first Civilian Review Board.
The five-member board includes a former prosecutor, a retired Birmingham police chief, a practicing defense attorney from Jefferson County, and two community members.
Mayor Woodfin outlined how the board will work before signing an executive order Monday morning.
The Civilian Review Board is a collaborative effort created by the Public Safety Task Force.
Mayor Woodfin said the board will have the ability to investigate complaints from residents and respond to allegations of police misconduct.
The mayor said it will provide an authentic community voice to policing in Birmingham and puts reform in the hands of the people.
“Everybody, this is an opportunity to build bridges, to cultivate trust, to creating more checks and balances and for ensuring justice. You all know two core values of this administration have been transparency and accountability. The Civilian Review Board is a reflection of those values,” Mayor Woodfin said.
Once a complaint is submitted by a Birmingham resident, it will automatically trigger a 30-day review period for investigation.
Upon the completion of that investigation, recommendations from the board will be submitted to the police chief.
The board will meet in the next couple of weeks to outline the complaint process and procedures.
It’s expected to start in early July.
