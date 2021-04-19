Man shot and killed after argument in B’ham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating, after a man was found shot to death on a living room floor Sunday evening.
Officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 3000 block of Chase Lane around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival they discovered the victim lying unresponsive on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After investigation officers learned that a verbal argument had taken place leading up to the shooting. The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.
It is believed the incident was domestic in nature.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764
