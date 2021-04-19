Man escapes from Childersburg Work Center

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Corrections officers are looking for an escaped inmate out of Childersburg.
The Escape Report says 47-year-old Tracy Blackburn escaped from the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center on April 19, 2021 around 1:00 p.m.
Blackburn was originally charged with assault out of Shelby County and sentenced to a five year prison term in 2017.
If you have any information about where he is please notify your local law enforcement agency or call Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
