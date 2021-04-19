Jefferson County Sheriff announces new Jobs not Jail initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway will unveil a new initiative Monday called Jobs not Jail. Jobs not Jail is focused on providing people in Jefferson County the resources they need to be successful when seeking employment.
Starting Monday, the Sheriff’s Office will visit various cities in the Job Mobile. The Job Mobile is a mobile command unit with in-person services, including resume writing, interview skills, dress for success tips, and more.
Professionals will be on-hand to assist those who need it.
“As we continuously look for ways to engage with the community and work together to decrease crime, one of the number one complaints that we get is that when people don’t have resources to more jobs, they are more likely to become involved in criminal activity,” Sheriff Pettway said. “I want to change that narrative, and show people that we are here to help them be productive citizens of the community.”
