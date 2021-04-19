Hoover Public Library aims to expand accessibility to books through Little Free Libraries

“There has always been a gap in transportation and people being able to get to us but during the pandemic its highlighted that and been very evident that we need to do more in our community to help and this one of the first steps for us to get more out in the community and bring the library beyond our four walls,” says Jeremy Davis. He is the Children’s Department Coordinator at Hoover Public Library. “What we envisioned for this project was that we would put Little free libraries in apartment complexes to get books into the hands of people who can’t come to the library.”