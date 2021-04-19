Half the country has been vaccinated, but that’s not the case in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A little more than 50% of American adults have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
But not in Alabama.
State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said all states in the Southeast are in the bottom tier of people vaccinated.
Of the more than 3.3 million doses of vaccine delivered to Alabama, only 1.4 million, or about 42% of people have received at least one shot.
But Dr. Harris said it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s behind this.
He said Alabama has issues with people having access to healthcare, and many people don’t have relationships with a healthcare provider who can answer their questions about whether a COVID-19 vaccine is right for them.
He said in rural communities, there are people who don’t have access to transportation, so they can’t get to appointments to get a shot.
And let’s not forget that some people are just plain hesitant to get the vaccine either because of mistrust, misinformation, or just being cautious.
“I think it involves them hearing from trusted voices in their community who can vouch for the safety and the effectiveness of the vaccine. I would just encourage people to…you know…if you have questions, if you’re not sure if the vaccine’s for you, talk to your own healthcare provider, talk to your doctor or wherever you go to obtain medical care reach out to those people that you know and trust and ask them what they think,” Dr. Harris said.
Dr. Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health has a communications campaign going on now designed to get the message out about COVID-19 vaccines using television, radio, print, social media and other outlets.
He hopes the campaign will encourage more people to roll up their sleeves.
