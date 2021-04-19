FIRST ALERT: Sunshine Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope you had a wonderful and relaxing weekend. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are tracking a few showers off to our southeast in parts of south Georgia and into Florida this morning. All of the rain will stay far away from us as it continues to move to the southeast. Locally you might want to grab the jacket. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s with a few spots south of I-20 in the lower 50s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph will help to bring in some dry air across the area keeping us cool and comfortable today. Plan for a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It should be a beautiful day to be outside.