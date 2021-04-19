Dr. Fauci urges Alabamians to look at data when considering the vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The nation’s top infectious disease doctor talked about vaccinations and where we stand today.
Dr. Fauci said the country continues to move in the right direction, but he and others are concerned about hot spots we are seeing, like in Michigan.
Vaccinations are doing well. About half of the country has had at least one shot, and about a quarter of the country is fully vaccinated. Alabama, like the rest of the nation, is seeing vaccine hesitancy. Fauci believes Alabama is addressing the problem, as well as dealing with vaccine equity, being sure African Americans and others are getting an equal chance at getting those shots.
“The people in the United States. The people in Birmingham, they can look at the data. They can figure it out. Make up your mind yourself. Is this an effective vaccine? Without a doubt it’s been tested in clinical trials,” Fauci said.
Fauci said yes, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause right now, but only six women out of 7 million developed serious complications. As for Pfzier and Moderna, 140 million have not had a serious issue.
Again, he urges people in Alabama to look at the data and make up your own mind.
