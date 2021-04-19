Birds, bowls, brews and blue jeans

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’re headed for LA. Not the West Coast, but Leeds, Alabama where we’ll see the master pottery of Larry Allen at LA Pottery.
Then we are headed for another LA, Lower Alabama, where we’ll visit a Dothan Brew Master who’s doing a lot for his community and turning out some down-home brew at Folklore Brewing & Meadery.
We swing open The Vault and take a trip down an old dirt road to visit the lady behind Dirt Road Couture.
We’re up a tree as we peek in on some baby woodpeckers in the Talladega National Forest- Oakmulgee District. They’re not only important for the health of the forest, these little guys are Absolutely Alabama!
