Birds, bowls, brews and blue jeans

Birds, bowls, brews and blue jeans
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)
By Fred Hunter | April 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated April 19 at 11:34 AM

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’re headed for LA. Not the West Coast, but Leeds, Alabama where we’ll see the master pottery of Larry Allen at LA Pottery.

Then we are headed for another LA, Lower Alabama, where we’ll visit a Dothan Brew Master who’s doing a lot for his community and turning out some down-home brew at Folklore Brewing & Meadery.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

We swing open The Vault and take a trip down an old dirt road to visit the lady behind Dirt Road Couture.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

We’re up a tree as we peek in on some baby woodpeckers in the Talladega National Forest- Oakmulgee District. They’re not only important for the health of the forest, these little guys are Absolutely Alabama!

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)
Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.