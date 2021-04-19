BCS announces summer enrichment program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools has a plan to recover learning loss and provide enrichment for students this summer.
Classes will be led by seasoned educators and other opportunities through community partners.
Superintendent, Mark Sullivan, announced plans for summer learning Monday morning, which will be offered to students in grades kindergarten thru 5th grade.
Enrollment, meals, and transportation are free!
Sullivan said kindergarten enrollment was down this year compared to years past, mostly due to parent’s concerns about virtual learning and challenges caused by the pandemic.
But Sullivan said he feels comfortable bringing students back for face-to-face learning this summer because the number of positive COVID-19 cases are going down in the local community, and many employees have been vaccinated.
Traditional grade and credit recovery courses will be mandatory for students who did not earn a passing grade this year and are required to be promoted to the next grade level.
“The number of our students needing to make up courses is higher this year due to learning loss as a result of the pandemic. Birmingham, like most school districts throughout the country, face challenges because of disruptions brought on by COVID-19, but, some of our scholars we know face challenges even before the pandemic began, so we have our work cut out for us,” Sullivan said.
The summer program will be offered in several schools beginning June 10th and ending July 8th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
After school enrichment will also be offered at no cost, but students must be picked up by 6 p.m.
