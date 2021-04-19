Arrests, 6 weapons, including AK-47, found following A-Day in Tuscaloosa

Earlier in the night, officers working on the Strip were informed of a possible robbery that had occurred in the 1200 block of University Boulevard, with suspects described as four men in a black sedan. Officers located a black Camry occupied by four men parked behind the bar area at 10:02 p.m. The men, all from Moundville, said they had just arrived and were sitting in the car before going out. Officers smelled marijuana, and searched the car, recovering a small amount of marijuana and an AR pistol. Brandon Lewis, 19, was charged with possession of a firearm without a permit and second-degree possession of marijuana. Two of the other occupants were charged with outstanding and unrelated charges. The officers did not locate any witnesses or find evidence to confirm the initial robbery report.