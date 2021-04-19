Alabama business prospects looking good for the future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Analysts with the University of Alabama Center for Business and Economic Research surveyed people who feel very strongly about the future of Alabama’s business going into the next financial quarter.
They surveyed business leaders at the local and state level and were given feedback that now appears in Alabama’s Business Confidence Index.
It uses a scale that ranges from very good to not good. This scale gives business leaders a perspective on what the next economic quarter could look like.
They’re asked six questions about what they’re seeing in their industry and what their outlook is going forward.
University of Alabama researchers say things are looking very good.
“They’re forecasting increased sales in general, so things are looking up. I suspect, they do not have data for this, I suspect a lot of this has to do with the vaccinations= efforts and people feeling more comfortable being out and about supporting businesses,” according to Susannah Robichaux.
You can see information from the Alabama Business Confidence Index, here.
