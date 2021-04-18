Woman arrested for murder after running after man in his own car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found apparently drug and run over by a vehicle at a business Saturday night.
The body of a man in his 60′s was discovered at a business on Pawnee Village Road Sunday morning.
After investigation, officials learned that the man and a woman had been at the location around 10:00 p.m. Saturday when they got into some type of argument. The woman got into the man’s car and began to drive away, dragging the man alongside the vehicle before he fell to the ground. The woman then returned to the spot where the man still lay on the ground, slowly approaching, and drove over his body multiple times.
Deputies say she left the scene but returned a second time and attempted to run over him yet again, but could not because his body had rolled under a tractor trailer bed. Officials say the suspect did not offer the victim medical assistance at any point before driving away in his car for the final time.
Using video footage, deputies identified the woman as 46-year-old Tomeka Sims. Sims was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and held on $50,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.