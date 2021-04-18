Two people killed in crash on Bessemer Johns Rd.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed in a car crash in Jefferson Co. on Bessemer Johns Rd. Friday night.
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. when a black Ford Mustang crossed over the center line in a curve and hit a white Nissan Altima head on. The drivers of both vehicles were killed. The passenger of the Mustang was taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.
