100th birthday celebration held for Montgomery native

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family, friends and city residents turned out to Carver Park in Montgomery Saturday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mrs. Alma Lee Harvey.
Born April 18, 1921 in Montgomery, Harvey has been a stand up member of the community. People have known her from her involvement with the Carver Park Neighborhood Association, the more than 40 years she spent as a Zion Baptist Church member, and through her kindness and charity with neighborhood kids.
“She was a parent to everybody. All our parents were parents to everybody. We’d eat out of everybody’s house. You wouldn’t believe it; we’d probably eat 13 loaves of bread in a week,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean Sr.
When asked how it feels to be 100-years-old, Harvey replied, “I feel good! I just thank the lord that I’m here and can speak.”
According to Alabama Archives, just a year before Harvey was born, the population of Alabama was just over 2.3 million. Mrs. Harvey was born one year after women were grant the right to vote through the 19th amendment in the U.S. Constitution.
