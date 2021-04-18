Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An area of high pressure building into The Southeast behind departing clouds and rain will bring clearing skies and cooler conditions for the start of Sunday but with the clearing skies temperatures will begin a warming trend through the afternoon which will continue into the beginning of the week. In addition a dry northwesterly wind flow will allow for a comfortable feel to the air through the remainder of the weekend.
The dry, rain free conditions should continue into the week although one weather disturbance will swing just north of the state tonight but any rain produced by this system should remain over Tennessee.
A stronger area of low pressure and associated strong cold front will move across the region Tuesday night but with limited return flow of Gulf moisture any rain produced by this system is likely to remain nearer the coast. The passage of this front will be followed by much colder air overspreading the area Wednesday and Wednesday night allowing temperatures to fall into the 35-39-degree range, some 10-12 degrees below normal for this time of year. Some areas could even see some frost by sunrise Thursday morning.
By Friday another area of low pressure will approach the region. This system is expected to produce a chance for returning rain late Friday and into the beginning of the weekend.
In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and mild conditions.
