Sunday Morning Weather

A stronger area of low pressure and associated strong cold front will move across the region Tuesday night but with limited return flow of Gulf moisture any rain produced by this system is likely to remain nearer the coast. The passage of this front will be followed by much colder air overspreading the area Wednesday and Wednesday night allowing temperatures to fall into the 35-39-degree range, some 10-12 degrees below normal for this time of year. Some areas could even see some frost by sunrise Thursday morning.