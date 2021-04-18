JSU earns No. 4 Seed in FCS Playoffs, will host Davidson College on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The NCAA FCS Championship field is set and Jacksonville State is headed to the FCS playoffs as one of the top teams.
On Sunday during the FCS Selection Show, the Ohio Valley Conference Champions (9-2, 6-1 OVC) were named a four-seed and will host Davidson College this upcoming Saturday at 1pm CT. After playing in the fall and this spring, the players say the journey has been worth it to make it to this stage.
“We just played every game hard we didn’t let this fight end here. We did what we had to do this fall and let the spring take care of the spring so I guess it’s a reward,” said JSU safety Nicario Harper.
“It’s just getting a chance to play in front of our crowd, get a home field advantage. I feel like it’s good for us to play at home and feel safe and have our fans in the background,” said JSU quarterback Zion Webb.
The Gamecocks are looking to make it back to the FCS national championship for the first time since 2015.
