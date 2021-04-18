Alex Palou wins first career Indycar race at Barber, Jimmie Johnson places 19th

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
By Christina Chambers | April 18, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated April 18 at 11:01 PM

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - It only took 15 seconds into the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama for things to get interesting, but after 90 laps, 24-year-old Alex Palou rolled his way into victory lane.

“Exciting, it’s super exciting,” the 2021 Champion said.

The Spaniard with Chip Ganassi racing capitalized on a two-stop pit strategy to take home his first career victory while holding off Will Power and Scott Dixon in the final laps.

“The first plan was to do a three-stop, but to do a two-stop you had to go really slow because of fuel mileage, but as when we got two yellows, I realized that it was possible with two stops,” Palou said.

As for the main attraction Sunday, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson with Chip Ganassi Racing, finished 19th after avoiding a first-lap crash and recovering from a spin.

“I learned a lot, I kind of got lost with my adjustments, but Eric got me back on track, but I exceeding expectations, amazing experience, and I can’t wait to get back out there,” Johnson said.

Scott Dixon, Will Power and Alex Palou are your top-three finishers. Palou now the second Spaniard ever to win an IndyCar race.

