White beats Crimson in annual A-Day game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “We had a very productive spring. I think now is the time, for us to come together and become a team. No offense, no defense, no crimson, no white. Everybody has got to create winning habits,” said Coach Nick Saban following the Tide’s annual A-Day game. “You don’t want to introduce any habits in your life that aren’t going to be productive for you. Your behavior is a habit, and we want our guys to have winning habits.”