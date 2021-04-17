“She played the part, she played everyone,” says one man victimized by Huntsville woman faking cancer for donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 40-year-old Dawn Lineberger is now in jail facing a theft by deception charge.
She is accused of stealing thousands of dollars under the guise, she’s dying of stage 4 breast cancer.
“It’s just disrespectful. It hurts, it sucks,” says her friend John.
Huntsville Investigators say she admitted to faking the illness...but says she did it for attention and not the money.
Lineberger collected the money through GoFundMe accounts, money wiring apps, and TikTok. in fact, hat’s where she met John, a newfound internet friend - all the way from Rhode Island.
“What we started doing was going on TikTok lives and doing like fundraisers for her. People put in donations which on TikTok are coins. And then we can take that money out of TikTok and then turn it into cash and send it to her,” said John.
A Go Fund Me raised over $800.
Her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Perdue says she has been manipulating people for years. They were together ten years ago, and says he recently came across her Facebook page and saw the claims of cancer.
“Instantly to me, when I saw the shaven head, ‘Oh I’ve got cancer and all this,’ I said big red flag, that’s all fake, that’s not true,” said Perdue.
John says she had a bunch of people fooled.
“She looked like she had cancer, like she played the part, she played everyone, she fooled her kids. Like her own daughter thought she had cancer,” said John.
Investigators are asking for anyone who gave money to Lineberger to come forward and file a report.
If you donated, or have any other information on Lineberger, you are asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-427-7114 or 256-722-7100.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.