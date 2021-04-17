Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With dry air in place rain chances remain limited through the morning and into the early afternoon although there will be just enough moisture moving north in the wake of a cold front to see some showers as the moisture overruns the cooler air at the surface. The best rain chances will be generally along and north of a line from Livingston to Clanton to Alexander City. There could be a few rain areas south of this boundary but rain will generally be light in these areas.