Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With dry air in place rain chances remain limited through the morning and into the early afternoon although there will be just enough moisture moving north in the wake of a cold front to see some showers as the moisture overruns the cooler air at the surface. The best rain chances will be generally along and north of a line from Livingston to Clanton to Alexander City. There could be a few rain areas south of this boundary but rain will generally be light in these areas.
The clouds, however, look to linger through the day helping hold temperatures down and generally below seasonal levels for the beginning of the weekend. The moisture will drift south and east late in the day with a few lingering showers through the early evening. The rain areas will continue shifting south and east through sunrise tomorrow morning with skies gradually clearing during the day Sunday.
The cloud breaks will allow temperatures to be a few degrees warmer Sunday afternoon with generally dry conditions and temperatures returning to near seasonal averages for the beginning of next week.
A cold front will through our area Tuesday night but with limited moisture in place rain chances will be limited with the front’s passage. A shift to a more northerly wind flow will follow and temperatures will again be on the cool side but as the air mass settles in behind the front early morning lows will fall to near 40 in some locations by sunrise Thursday morning.
We do see returning rain chances and moderating temperatures by late Friday with rain chances continuing into next weekend.
