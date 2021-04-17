Alabama celebrates 2020 National Championship team after

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Although there wasn’t a parade due to COVID-19, Alabama celebrated it’s 2020 National Championship team Saturday in front of more than 47,000 fans. After A-Day, the team gathered at midfield with their College Football Playoff National Championship trophy on display.
This was the 6th national championship celebration for the Tide in 12 years. From SEC Champions, Rose Bowl Champions to the College Football Playoff National Champions, the 2020 team will go down in history as one of the best and a banner is now on display at Bryant-Denny for their accomplishments.
“We can’t thank you, the fans, enough. It was a great year last year, but we know what we do here, we got one more coming so we’re going to try and get it, we appreciate you guys,” said former Bama quarterback Mac Jones.
Earlier Saturday, captains from the 2019 team and 2020 team placed their hand and footprints in cement slabs at Denny Chimes as part of Alabama’s annual Walk of Fame tradition.
