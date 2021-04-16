Will the Magic City Classic stay at Legion Field past 2022?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 79th annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic will be one for the record books because of the pandemic. We’ll see a slimmed down version of the annual match up between Alabama State and A&M. but despite no tailgating or bands, the city and SWAC conference is ready for the game.
“We’re looking forward to a great game. We’re looking forward to fans coming out and having a great fan experience and we want to make sure we have the proper protocols in place,” William Parker, president of the Birmingham City Council said.
“We’re getting down the end. The fan bases are excited. There’s a lot of enthusiasm around SWAC. From a championship standpoint, there’s still a lot of football to be played,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles Mcclelland said.
The Classic will stay at Legion Field at least until October of 2022. But with the new Protective stadium being built downtown, will the game move there?
“We understand we’re going to be living with two stadiums and I believe we will be able to co-exist and I expect the Magic City Classic to be played at Legion Field for years and years to come,” Parker said.
Over the years there’s been talk of rotating the game, maybe moving the game all together. But the head of SWAC says there’s nothing like seeing the Magic City Classic in Birmingham.
“There’s nothing like what the city of Birmingham does for these two institutions when they come. It is not my decision to determine where those are played but I can tell you what has been created in Birmingham, Alabama is something that is special and second to none,” Mcclelland said.
Magic City Classic officials are focused on Saturday’s game and also gearing up for the Classic in October where they hope it will be back to whatever normal will look like in the fall.
