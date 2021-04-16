White House partners with Alabama to establish new community vaccination center in Bessemer

The goal of establishing these joint federal pilot centers is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind. FEMA and the state will continue reach out to underserved communities in the Birmingham area to inform and build trust about the benefits of getting vaccinated. FEMA has currently obligated over $51.6M to the State of Alabama to support vaccination operations statewide.