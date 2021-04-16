Victim identified in apparent drowning at Lake Martin; search continues

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted an update on Thursday’s incident at Lake Martin.
The sheriff’s office says they got a call around 1:30 p.m. Thursday saying someone appeared to drown. The sheriff’s office, plus multiple other agencies, responded to the Parker Creek area of Lake Martin to search for the victim.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 20-year-old Vazquez Israel Saavedra from Mississippi. They identified him after his family was notified.
The sheriff’s office says they are still searching.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.