Tuscaloosa Police: Man hospitalized after attack by axe-wielding assailant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating an attempted murder after they say a man was attacked by a suspect with an axe.
Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 3100 block of McFarland Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Police say a witness told them while she and the victim were traveling northbound on McFarland, an acquaintance jumped from the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle and began to assault a man.
Police say the suspect and victim have been involved in an ongoing dispute.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of head injuries police say were serious, but did not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers say the suspect was still at large as of 9 p.m. Friday evening.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.