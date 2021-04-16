Tuscaloosa man arrested for sex crimes against a child

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday for sex crimes he committed against a child.
Clarence Albert Squires was charged with two counts of Sodomy with a $45,000 bond.
Police say the victim, who is now an adult, worked with officials to obtain the charges. There is no statue of limitations on sexual offenses against children.
Police are encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of Squires to please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.
