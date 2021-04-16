Tuscaloosa business prepares for Alabama Spring football game fans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses are hopeful more fans will be in Tuscaloosa to shop and eat for the University of Alabama’s A-Day football game.
More fans will be allowed inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday’s spring football game than during any regular season home game last year.
Signs welcoming fans into town have been up all week.
Souvenir shopping for the spring game is already happening at places like Alabama Express on the Strip. Co-owner David Jones, Sr. says they’re opening earlier than usual for the noon game. He also has more staff working Saturday.
Fan capacity at Bryant Denny Stadium has been raised from 20% to 50%. Jones hopes sales will be half as good during a normal home football game. That would be an improvement over what he experienced this past football season.
“There was no celebration after the championship cause of COVID and so they didn’t get to celebrate for that. So, we’re just glad there’s an opportunity this year to celebrate it,” Jones told WBRC.
The A-Day game kicks off at noon on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.