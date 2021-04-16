Traffic violation leads to illegal drug trafficking arrest, netting $480K in cocaine

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A traffic violation in Madison led to an illegal drug trafficking arrest, wiping over $480,000 off the streets, police say.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on I-55N near the 109 mile-marker.
After speaking with the driver, investigators say the officer say could smell the odor of marijuana.
Police arrested Cedric D. Jackson of Prairieville, Louisiana, and Nicole Danielle Martin of Addis, Louisiana.
Both individuals are charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
Madison police say they later found 16 kilograms of cocaine, about 20 grams of marijuana, 14 Adderall pills, and 18 ecstasy pills inside the vehicle.
The street value of the cocaine alone is estimated at $480,000, police say.
The two were transported to the Madison County Jail where they will be held until their initial appearance in the City of Madison Municipal Court.
The case will be forwarded to District Attorney John Bramlett for prosecution and no bond has been set at this time.
