Shootout in San Antonio leaves 2 men dead, police officer injured

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio police officer was shot in the hand during a traffic stop, but was able to return fire, striking and killing two of three people inside a pickup, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.
McManus, who watched dashcam video of the shooting, said the officer pulled the driver of the pickup over at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.
NBC San Antonio reports the traffic stop was made on Pinn Road near Westfield.
The police officer approached the vehicle and “spoke casually” with the driver for a couple minutes, McManus said.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.