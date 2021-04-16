Report: University of Cincinnati student’s death after J&J vaccine under investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A University of Cincinnati student’s death is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, according to Coroner Lakshmi Kode Sammarco.
John Foley’s death comes just one day after the 21-year-old received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to cleveland.com.
Foley, who is from the Columbus area, was found Sunday by his roommates, Sammarco says.
She says she has been in contact with the Ohio Department of Health about it but is waiting on medical records and additional test results before determining cause of death.
A spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Health tells FOX19 NOW they are monitoring the coroner’s investigation.
The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, setting off a chain reaction worldwide and dealing a setback to the global vaccination campaign.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.
There’s no available evidence now that suggests Foley’s death is related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Foley’s family released a statement saying in part:
“Our beloved son John Francis Foley is gone, and our family mourns the loss of this wonderful and sweet joy of our lives. While the facts remain unclear on how he died, we are rejoicing in how he lived: caring for others, lit with God’s grace, and generous to all.
We know the doctors involved are doing their best. We must be patient, and we ask everyone else to be patient, too. John was going to be a doctor, so this is what he would want.”
