Man critically injured in Tuscaloosa shooting at Hay Court

Hay Court in the 4000 block of 21 St. (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | April 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:27 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was critically injured Friday in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa public housing complex.

Tuscaloosa police officers were called to Hay Court in the 4000 block of 21 St. around 5:00 after gunshots were reported in the area. They arrived to find a 25-year-old man behind one of the buildings, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to DCH with possible life threatening injuries.

Investigators are also looking into reports of 20-30 gunshots fired into nearby units and a vehicle on Wednesday of that week.

No suspects are in custody for either incidents.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

