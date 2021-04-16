Man critically injured in Tuscaloosa shooting at Hay Court

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was critically injured Friday in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa public housing complex.
Tuscaloosa police officers were called to Hay Court in the 4000 block of 21 St. around 5:00 after gunshots were reported in the area. They arrived to find a 25-year-old man behind one of the buildings, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to DCH with possible life threatening injuries.
Investigators are also looking into reports of 20-30 gunshots fired into nearby units and a vehicle on Wednesday of that week.
No suspects are in custody for either incidents.
Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
