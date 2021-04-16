IndyCar: Drivers ready to race at Barber Motorsports

“This is an awesome series and I’m honored to be part of it. I’m happy to bring some eyeballs to it, but at the end of the day, this is for me, this is what I want to do, I want to be an IndyCar driver. I want to be out there with these guys. For once in my career, I’m putting more of a selfish-hat on, this is about my experience and me really testing myself,” said Johnson on a Zoom call Friday afternoon.