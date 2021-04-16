Help Florence PD locate this missing juvenile

Abbygail Moody (Source: Florence Police)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 2:30 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department needs help locating a missing juvenile.

Abbygail Moody was reported as missing to authorities on April 15. She is described as:

  • Height: 5′1″
  • Weight: 100 LBs
  • Hair: brown
  • Eyes: brown

Contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610, send a FB message to the FPD page or text an anonymous tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP if you have any information on Abbygail’s whereabouts.

