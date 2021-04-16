Heart Gallery Alabama: Tireyal

We introduce you to 19-year-old Tireyal. While he cannot hear, see or speak, we’re told Tireyal does make noises to communicate and almost seems to be “singing” at times. He was born prematurely with microcephaly and cerebral palsy.
Caretakers say he is very responsive to touch, and he laughs when tickled. He attends school and receives special education services.
Currently, Tireyal is in a group setting where all of his medical and physical needs are met, but he would thrive in a family setting that could give him the love and emotional support we all desire.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
