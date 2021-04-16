FIRST ALERT: Showers Friday night

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see showers tonight into Saturday morning. The disturbance that will sweep through the state will remain weak. I am not expecting a lot of rain out of this system. Most spots will end up with a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch as you go south of I-20. We’ll start Saturday morning off cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures will likely start out in the lower 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy Saturday with a 30% chance for a few spotty showers. Best chance to see rain will be in the morning hours, but I can’t rule out an isolated shower or two south of I-20 Saturday afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow should remain cool with most of us in the mid 60s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. If you are attending the Spring Football games in Tuscaloosa or Auburn, grab a jacket. Tuscaloosa will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures in the middle 60s. I can’t rule out a few showers Saturday afternoon in Auburn with highs in the upper 60s. If you are attending the Magic City Classic Saturday evening in Birmingham, grab the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s. I think the game will stay mostly dry.