FIRST ALERT: Showers Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off the morning with cloud cover and temperatures mostly in the 50s. A few spots to the north have cooled down into the upper 40s. You’ll likely need to grab a jacket before you walk out the door this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing very light showers trying to move into west Alabama this morning. Best chance to see a few showers this morning will be along and south of I-20. Any rain that falls will be light and less than a tenth of an inch. Rest of Central Alabama will likely stay mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures today are forecast to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. We’ll likely stay dry this afternoon, but light showers are forecast to move into our area after 6 PM. Plan for light rain tonight.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see showers tonight into Saturday morning. The disturbance that will sweep through the state will remain weak. I am not expecting a lot of rain out of this system. Most spots will end up with a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch as you go south of I-20. We’ll start Saturday morning off cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures will likely start out in the lower 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy Saturday with a 30% chance for a few spotty showers. Best chance to see rain will be in the morning hours, but I can’t rule out an isolated shower or two south of I-20 Saturday afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow should remain cool with most of us in the mid 60s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. If you are attending the Spring Football games in Tuscaloosa or Auburn, grab a jacket. Tuscaloosa will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures in the middle 60s. I can’t rule out a few showers Saturday afternoon in Auburn with highs in the upper 60s. If you are attending the Magic City Classic Saturday evening in Birmingham, grab the jacket! Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s. I think the game will stay mostly dry.
Sunshine Returns Sunday: Clouds will be slow to depart Sunday morning. It’ll be a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 40s. I do think clouds will slowly decrease Sunday afternoon giving us a chance for some sunshine and a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 60s. Average high temperatures for the middle of April should be in the mid 70s. Weather should be nice for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.
Stretch of Dry Weather Next Week: The good news about next week is that the weather pattern looks to remain quiet! We should see sunshine and dry conditions Monday through Thursday. Temperatures could warm into the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday, but models are hinting at a weak cold front that could lower our temperatures by next Wednesday. Morning lows could return into the 40s Wednesday through Friday. Thursday morning could be our coldest morning over the next seven days with temperatures in the lower 40s. It is possible that we could see a frost next week, but models continue to change from run to run. Hopefully, we will have a better idea on how cool it will get as we begin next week. We’ll update the weather app as we get the latest weather information.
Next Rain Chance: Our next chance for rain and storms will likely occur on Saturday, April 24th. Temperatures could warm into the lower 70s with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Currently, I don’t see any organized severe threat with this system. A lot can change between now and late next week. We’ll keep you updated.
