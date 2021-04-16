Family of Desmon Ray calling for justice; demanding to see police body camera video

All she and the rest of family and friends know is that Desmon Ray, 28, was shot and killed by a Birmingham Police officer over the Easter weekend after some sort of domestic situation inside a vehicle in North Birmingham. Once officers caught up with the car, they say Ray refused to stop before hitting a fence along 9th Avenue West. Eventually Ray got out of the car with a gun according to investigators. That’s when he was shot by police. He later died at UAB.