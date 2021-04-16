Birmingham DPW begins two-day cleanup of storm debris

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three weeks since tornadoes swept through our area causing widespread damage.
Birmingham’s Public Works Department started a large-scale cleanup effort Friday morning focusing on the hardest hit areas.
Deputy Director, Josh Yates, said crews have been working tirelessly since those tornadoes hit back on March 25th, but now they’re focusing on the South East Lake and Roebuck Springs neighborhoods for the next two days.
Yates said crews have been working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days to get the debris cleaned up. But he said that just wasn’t enough, so they decided to delay bulk trash and brush pick-up for one workday to focus on the hardest hit Birmingham neighborhoods.
Crews will be there Friday and Saturday with around 20 trucks dispatched to the area.
Yates said each truck is required to make at least three trips to the landfill and expects 800 tons of debris to be removed this weekend alone.
He said he understands some communities have felt like they’ve been forgotten, but he said getting all storm debris removed is top of mind.
“The problem with debris removal is as soon as we take it out, more goes right back out on the right of way. So, there’s a lot of time where people feel like…that we’re not moving fast enough. I promise you we’re out there, we’re working, we’re trying to get to you as quick as possible,” Yates said.
Yate said it will take some time to get all the debris removed and the effort is ongoing.
The one-day bulk trash and brush pick-up delay will affect all neighborhood routes over the next three weeks, but the city says it will not interrupt household trash pick-up.
