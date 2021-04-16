BBJ: ALDOT to add lanes along U.S. 280 between Red Mountain Expressway and I-459

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on multiple projects to help mitigate traffic congestion on U.S. Highway 280 in both eastbound and westbound lanes.
The project includes two phases in which improvements will be made between the Red Mountain Expressway and Doug Baker Boulevard along the heavily traveled highway, which is one of the metro area’s top corridors for development.
ALDOT Spokesperson Linda Crockett told the BBJ that ALDOT will add an additional lane on 280 from Lakeshore Drive to Pump House Road in the first phase of the project. She said the second phase will include the replacement of the Pump House Road Bridge that crosses over 280, as well as an additional lane from Pump House Road to I-459.
Phase 1 is 80 percent designed and could go to contract as early as this summer for both eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic, Crockett said.
She said ALDOT will also let a project to contract this spring to provide resurfacing and operational improvements from east of the Cahaba River Bridge to just east of County Road 41 in both directions.
This project will include resurfacing from east of the Cahaba River Bridge to State Route 119 and from east of Doug Baker Boulevard to east of County Road 41. Operational improvements will also be made from State Route 119 to Doug Baker Boulevard.
