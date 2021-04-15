Vestavia Hills man rescued from boat that capsized off Louisiana Coast

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills man was one of the six people rescued from a boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast. Twelve people are still missing and one person has been found dead.
A relative told WBRC James Gracien was rescued by a Good Samaritan Tuesday night after being in the water for four hours.
He has worked offshore for 42 years and has been a captain for 35. Family members released a statement saying, “We have been asked not to go into detail about his rescue, as the other families are holding out hope that their loved ones make it out of this tragedy. Please keep them in your prayers.”
The 129-foot boat capsized south of Port Fourchon during a strong storm Tuesday afternoon.
