UAB Medicine now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB Medicine say they are now offering Alabamians the option of scheduling a vaccine appointment online for one of three locations in Jefferson County.
UAB offers the Pfizer vaccine and appointments are now available, open to anyone 16 and over who has not yet received a COVID vaccine.
Vaccines are available to be scheduled at the following three drive-thru only locations:
AOH Cathedral of the Cross - Monday-Friday - 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hoover Met - Monday-Friday - 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
UAB Hospital-Highlands - Sunday-Friday - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Going forward, no appointment is needed for the vaccinations being given at Parker High School, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Walk-ups and drive-thrus are accepted at the Parker location.
“As we can see from COVID-19 cases and events happening around the country — particularly in Michigan — we are still not without risk from this pandemic,” said Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president for Clinical Services for UAB Hospital. “Delivering as many vaccines as we can to all Alabamians as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible is a must. Vaccines are the ticket to our being able to return to normal and keep our families, friends and neighbors safe, and we are thrilled to be able to offer new and hopefully more convenient options to encourage more people to seek vaccinations.”
You can visit UAB’s COVID vaccine registration website at UABMedicineVaccine.org to make an appointment.
